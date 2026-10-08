A private bus was gutted in a fire in Karnataka's Shivamogga, but the driver's quick action ensured the two passengers on board escaped unhurt. In a separate incident, a training aircraft made a safe emergency landing in a Kalaburagi field.

Bus Gutted in Fire; All Passengers Safe

A private sleeper bus was destroyed in a fire caused by a short circuit in the early hours of Thursday in Karnataka’s Sagar taluk, though no casualties were reported. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 AM while the bus was moving near Mumbalu village within the Anandapuram police station limits. The vehicle was travelling from Bengaluru to Sagar when it caught fire due to a short circuit.

According to the officials, quick thinking by the driver and cleaner enabled all onboard to have a miraculous escape. Only two passengers were travelling on the route towards Sagar, as the majority had already alighted earlier during a stop in Shivamogga.

The blaze gutted roughly 80% of the vehicle. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. Anandapuram Police Sub-Inspector Praveen inspected the site of the incident. A case has been registered at the Anandapuram police station. Further investigation is underway.

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

In a separate incident earlier this week, a training aircraft made an emergency landing at an agricultural field in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, with both the instructor and trainee on board reported safe. The aircraft made the emergency landing around 5.40 pm on Tuesday at a Toor crop agricultural field in Kalaburagi.

The Kalaburagi City Police reached the spot following the incident. Both the instructor and trainee were reported safe. The aircraft landed in the agricultural field, where Toor crop had been cultivated. There was no immediate information about any damage to the aircraft or the extent of damage, if any, to the agricultural field. The instructor and trainee remained safe following the incident. Further details are awaited.