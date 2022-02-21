President at PFR 2022: Indian Navy, the first responder in times of crisis

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday underscored that the safety of seas and maritime commons remain a critical requirement for security and growth for all in the region or SAGAR.

Stating that a huge number of global trade flows through the Indian Ocean Region, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday underscored that the safety of seas and maritime commons remain a critical requirement for security and growth for all in the region or SAGAR.

President Kovind was at Eastern Naval Command to inspect the President's Fleet Review that takes place once in five years or once during the tenure of the President.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Indian Navy's constant vigil, prompt response to incidents, and untiring efforts have been highly successful in this regard.

Also Read: President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

He also appreciated the efforts put in by the Indian Navy during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Several ships of the Indian Navy were pressed into service to deliver essential materials and medicines to friendly foreign countries and also evacuated a large number of Indian nationals who were stranded in various countries due to lockdown.

"The prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the times of crisis has underscored India's vision of being the 'Preferred Security Partner' and 'First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region," the President said.

Visakhapatnam's strategic importance

Speaking about the city's historical importance he said that it has been an important port for centuries.

Its strategic importance is underlined by the fact that the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is located in Vizag and the city has played a pivotal role during the 1971 war with Bangladesh.

From the sixth century to the 21st century, Vizag continues to be an important centre for industry and economy.

Recalling the sinking of Pakistan's submarine 'Ghazi' in the waters of Vizag, President Kovind said the action was a decisive blow to Pakistan Army. "The 1971 war remains one of the most emphatic victories in our history," he added.

Self-reliant Indian Navy

The President appreciated that about 70 percent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country are indigenous.

He said that it is a matter of great pride that India has built nuclear submarines and soon "we would have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, 'Vikrant' joining the service".

President's Fleet Review

"I am pleased to review the readiness of the Indian naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and other elements of our maritime power today. The excellent parade of ships, aircraft, and submarines showcases the professional competence and determination of the maritime services of the nation," President Kovind said.