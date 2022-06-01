Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    Group Captain Varun Singh was killed after sustaining severe injuries in a helicopter crash that had late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board last December. 

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:50 AM IST

    Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously conferred Shaurya Chakra to Indian Air Force officer Group Captain Varun Singh, who was killed after sustaining severe injuries in a helicopter crash that had late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board last December. 

    Shaurya Chakra is the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award presented by the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces for an act of indomitable courage, valour and extreme devotion to duty. 

    The award citation

    The Shaurya Chakra has been awarded to him for his indomitable courage in the handling of a grave cockpit failure at a high altitude that involved the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in 2021. The award was announced on August 15, 2021.

    In 2020, with his skill, Group Captain Varun Singh averted a possible mid-air crash after his jet LCA Tejas developed a technical snag. He displayed an indomitable spirit and managed to control the situation.

    The incident occurred on October 12, 2020, when the jet’s cockpit pressurisation failed at a high altitude. During descent, he lost all control of the flight. Despite the high-pressure situation, he regained control of the aircraft. The IAF officer landed the flight under calculated risk avoiding a major disaster.

    Group Captain Singh's wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh received the medal from the President at a defence investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. 

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    The Mi-17V5 chopper crash

    In the Mi-17V5 chopper crash that happened on December 8, only Group Captain Singh managed to survive for over a week. All other 13 people, including CDS Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, died on the spot. 

    The government had announced the Shaurya Chakra for Singh on August 15, 2021, for exceptional courage and remarkable presence of mind in handling a rare mid-air emergency involving the Tejas light combat aircraft the previous year.

    The President conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2). The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 1:52 AM IST
