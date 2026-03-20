President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Vrindavan, where she offered prayers at the sacred samadhi of Baba Neem Karoli Ji and met saint Premanand Maharaj. She was joined by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel during her visit.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli Ji in Vrindavan and offered prayers. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also present with the President.

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In a post on X, Jan Bhavan Uttar Pradesh informed about the visit. "Honourable Droupadi Murmu and the state's Honourable Anandi Ben Patel arrived today at the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli in Vrindavan and performed darshan and worship with devotion," the post read.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday also met revered saint Premanand Maharaj at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan.

President Murmu Visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

On Thursday, President Murmu visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla, also performing darshan and aarti at various places within the temple complex and conducting the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana and Pujan, according to a release.

'Supreme Privilege to Touch Sacred Dust of Ayodhya'

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it was her supreme privilege to touch the sacred dust of Ayodhya, the city where Prabhu Shri Ram was born. She described it as a truly blessed occasion to be present on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the commencement of Samvatsar 2083 and the first day of Navratri.

The President said that the dates marking the Bhoomi Pujan of this supremely sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Pran Pratishtha of the divine idol of Ram Lalla here, the opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the religious flag atop the temple's spire are golden in our history and culture.

Vision for a Developed Nation

President Murmu said the country is moving forward towards the creation of an inclusive society and a developed nation, and expressed confidence that with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, these goals will be achieved by the year 2047, perhaps even sooner.

She said the vision of an inclusive society and developed nation finds resonance in the description of Ram Rajya, citing Goswami Tulsidas's description that in Ram Rajya, no one is sorrowful, destitute, dependent on others, devoid of intellect, or lacking in moral values.