President Murmu hosted artisans at Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate their cultural contributions. She also extended greetings for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Jharkhand’s Foundation Day, honoring tribal heritage and progress.

President Murmu Meets Artisans to Promote India's Cultural Heritage

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of artists and artisans from several states, including Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with members of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. The artisans included those who contributed to preparing the invitation boxes for the Independence Day Reception 2026 held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President inspired them to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of their regions across the country," said Rashtrapati Bhavan in an X post. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of artists and artisans from Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with members of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President inspired them to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of their regions across the country. The artisans have contributed to preparing the invitation boxes for the Independence Day Reception 2026 held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended warm greetings to the citizens on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which coincides with Jharkhand's foundation day. In a post on X, President Murmu urged the citizens to honour the historical role of tribal communities while advancing toward shared progress.

"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Lord Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’. This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation. I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," she said.

In a separate post on X, Murmu highlighted the state's legacy of revered leaders, including Birsa Munda. She also praised Jharkhand's residents for their hardwork, expressing confidence that they will stride to take the State to new heights of growth and development. "My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day. This land, home to divine figures such as Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and great heroes such as Sidho-Kanhu, has a distinctive identity rooted in its rich tribal culture, vibrant folk traditions, and natural and mineral wealth. I hope that Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents, cherishing their rich heritage, will take the state to new heights of development and prosperity," she said. (ANI)