President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla for a five-day summer sojourn. She was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Kavinder Gupta and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Her visit includes trips to the Atal Tunnel and a university convocation.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday for a five-day summer visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the Kalyani Helipad in Chharabra. The President was received by Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. She was accorded a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also welcomed the President and presented her with a bouquet, wishing her a pleasant and comfortable stay during her visit to the state.

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President's Five-Day Itinerary

According to officials, President Murmu will be on summer sojourn in Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 and is scheduled to visit various locations across the state. During her visit, she will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, in Shimla as per a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On April 28, the President will attend a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor at Lok Bhavan, Shimla. The President will visit Atal Tunnel on April 29. Next day, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur. She will also host an 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra. The President will visit the Army Training Command, Shimla, on May 1 before leaving for Delhi.