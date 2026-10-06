President Droupadi Murmu hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin, lauding the warm India-Switzerland ties rooted in shared democratic values. They discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and technology, including emerging green tech and AI.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted a banquet in honour of President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming President Parmelin to India, the President said that India and Switzerland enjoy warm and cordial relations based on the shared values of democracy and the rule of law. We have extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, culture, and people-to-people contacts. Regular high-level exchanges between our two countries have continued to provide momentum to our bilateral relations.

Expanding Trade and Investment Partnership

The President said that Switzerland is an important trade and investment partner for India. She noted that following the implementation of the historic India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, there are even greater opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

The President noted that Swiss companies have invested in India in important sectors and they have a notable presence in India’s infrastructure sector, particularly in the construction of roads, railway bridges and tunnels. According to a release, she said that they can also explore opportunities in emerging areas such as clean and green technology and Artificial Intelligence.

New Agreements to Boost Cooperation

The President was happy to note that important agreements have been signed during the visit to promote cooperation in migration and mobility, research, and technology transfer.

The two leaders agreed that close cooperation between India and Switzerland can bring immense benefits to the people of both countries. They expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to further strengthening relations between the two countries, the release said. (ANI)