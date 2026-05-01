President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' reception at the Presidential Retreat in Mashobra, Shimla. The event was attended by Governor Kavindra Gupta, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and other state officials during her summer visit to Himachal Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hosted an 'At Home' reception at the Presidential Retreat in Mashobra, Shimla.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/12GgjCMBf9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2026

Governor Kavindra Gupta was among those present. Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, the Minister of Public Works, Vikramaditya Singh, as well as senior officials of the State Government were also present.

President's Summer Sojourn in Himachal Pradesh

President Murmu is on a summer sojourn to Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, a State Banquet was hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu, at Himachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan, Shimla.

President Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday for a five-day summer visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the Kalyani Helipad in Chharabra.

The President was received by the State Governor and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. She was accorded a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also welcomed the President and presented her with a bouquet, wishing her a pleasant and comfortable stay during her visit to the state.

(ANI)