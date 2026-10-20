President Droupadi Murmu greeted the nation on Dussehra, calling it a celebration of righteousness over injustice. She attended the Ramlila event in Dwarka, highlighting the environmental and social harmony messages within the Ramayana.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Dussehra, stating that the festival celebrates the victory of righteousness and justice over unrighteousness and injustice. She attended the celebrations at the Shri Ram Leela Committee ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said Lord Shri Ram is considered the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct, adding that Ramlila performances organised across India and abroad allow millions of people to reflect on the noble ideals of his life. "On the grand festival of Dussehra, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone. I offer my warm Dussehra greetings to all my fellow countrymen. This festival celebrates the victory of righteousness and justice over unrighteousness and injustice," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Dwarka Shri Ramlila Committee President Akash Gehlot and other distinguished guests were present at the event, where the traditional Ravan Dahan was performed.

Ramayana's Lessons on Environment and Social Harmony

Highlighting the environmental values reflected in the Ramayana, the President said the epic places great emphasis on the purity of water and air, the beauty of flora and gardens, and the interconnectedness of animals, birds and human society. She cited the examples of Kak Bhusundi, Jatayu and Jambavan, as well as the contribution of even the smallest creatures in the construction of the bridge across the sea, to underline the importance of respecting nature.

Murmu said India's tradition of respecting nature is also reflected in the Constitution, which lists the protection and preservation of rivers, lakes, forests and wildlife among the fundamental duties of citizens. The President also highlighted the messages of social harmony, affection and equality conveyed through the Ramayana, citing Lord Ram's meeting with Nishad Raj and his acceptance of the half-eaten berries offered by Mata Shabari. "These episodes from the Ramayana convey profound messages of social harmony, affection, and equality with great simplicity," she said.

Ideals of Equality and Inclusivity

Referring to the teachings of Indian social reformers and poet-saints Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas, Murmu said they identified the Ultimate Truth by the name of 'Ram'.

"It brings me great joy to see that India today is progressing in alignment with the ideals of equality and inclusivity as depicted in the Ramayana," she said.

President Murmu extended her greetings to fellow citizens and congratulated the members of the Dwarka Shri Ramlila Committee for keeping the cultural tradition alive by presenting the Ramayana to thousands of people and organising the enactment culminating in the burning of Ravana's effigy. (ANI)