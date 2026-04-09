President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, making it law. The Act will regulate recruitment and service conditions in the forces. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid an opposition walkout over its provisions.

CAPF Bill 2026 Becomes Law

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday gave assent to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, paving the way for it to become law. The Act was subsequently notified in the Gazette of India by the Ministry of Law and Justice for general information.

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According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Act seeks to regulate the general rules governing recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty officers and other personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The legislation also lays down provisions concerning administrative and functional aspects of the forces, along with matters connected or incidental thereto. The government stated that CAPFs play a crucial role in national security, including border protection and maintaining internal security across the Union and states. It further highlighted that these forces operate under a strict command and control structure and have distinct operational requirements compared to other organisations. The Act is expected to bring greater clarity and uniformity in administrative processes within CAPFs, ensuring improved efficiency and governance.

Legislative Journey and Key Provisions

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, after it was passed in the Upper House of Parliament. The Bill provides for fifty per cent of posts in the CAPFs to be filled by deputation in the rank of Inspector General, and a minimum of sixty-seven per cent of the posts to be filled by deputation in the rank of Additional Director General, and all posts in the ranks of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by deputation only.

As Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to be in West Bengal ahead of state elections, MoS Home Nityanand Rai is likely to move the Bill in the House. On Wednesday, the CAPF Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid a walkout staged by the Opposition.

Opposition Flags Concerns

The Opposition MPs had flagged that the Bill goes against the Supreme Court judgement in 2025, which called for "the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs upto the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years."