President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep condolences following a tragic road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, which claimed nine lives. The victims, all from the same family, were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam.

President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Tragic Kota Road Accident

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district and extended her condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. In a post on X, the President described the incident as extremely sad and conveyed her deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. "The news of the deaths in the road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," President Murmu said. कोटा, राजस्थान में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं मृतकों के परिवारजनों के प्रति गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं。 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2026 At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district. According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night. He said all the occupants belonged to the same family. "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," Joshi told ANI. Joshi further said that the administration's immediate priority was to ensure that those injured in the accident received proper medical treatment. He added that post-mortem procedures for the deceased were also underway. "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added. Meanwhile, a victim of the accident recounted how the family learnt about the tragedy and rushed to the spot after receiving a phone call from a relative. The victim said that the group was travelling in three vehicles from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar, with two vehicles falling behind while the third vehicle had moved ahead. "We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the victim told ANI. The victim further said that the group comprised 36 people travelling in three vehicles, all of whom were relatives. "Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the victim said. (ANI)