President Droupadi Murmu visited the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) HQ in Shimla, where she was briefed by GOC-in-C Lt Gen Devendra Sharma on its pivotal role in training Indian Army personnel and new initiatives like drone training.

President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, visited Headquarters of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla, on Friday. She was received by Kavinder Gupta, Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, on her arrival at ARTRAC.

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Briefing on Novel Initiatives

The President was briefed by GOC-in-C on the evolution of ARTRAC, the stellar role of ARTRAC in providing quality training to Indian Army personnel to enhance operational efficiency, as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC. Elaborating on the novel initiatives of ARTRAC, GOC-in-C brought out the impetus provided towards Drone Training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of 'Red Teaming' and initiatives towards Digitisation and Automation in the Indian Army.

President Acknowledges ARTRAC's Critical Role

The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the Indian Army and widespread engagements with Friendly Foreign Countries and Sister Services. It is a critical gear in the path to Military Glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat.

The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the Indian Army, which gives it a unique perspective into the art and science of warfighting.

Focus on National Security and Preparedness

The President also exchanged views with Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma in the presence of Gupta, on training in the Indian Army, in order to make the Nation secure and strong.

The President exhorted ARTRAC to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. She complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and Defence Civilians for the stellar work being done and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour. (ANI)

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