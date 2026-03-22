A man in Khargone district killed his pregnant wife after a dispute over cooking spinach. Arrested and sent to custody, the shocking incident has sparked tension in the village and among families.

A shocking incident unfolded in Jamarda village under Chainpur police station limits of Khargone district, where a man killed his pregnant wife following a domestic dispute.

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Police confirmed that the accused, Sunil, was arrested on Saturday for the killing of his 25‑year‑old wife, Sheela Bai. He was produced before a court the same evening and sent to judicial custody.

Argument Over Cooking

According to Bhikangaon SDOP Rakesh Arya, the incident occurred on Friday after an argument broke out between the couple. Sunil had asked Sheela to prepare spinach, but she told him that food was already cooked and spinach would be made later. In a fit of rage, Sunil allegedly dragged her into a field behind their house and attacked her with an axe, striking her neck twice. She died on the spot.

Officials said his mother and younger brother were not present at the time. After committing the crime, Sunil went to a relative’s house and narrated the incident.

Family And Community Reaction

The couple had recently returned from Maharashtra, where they worked as labourers. They have two children aged three and five. Following the incident, members of Sheela’s maternal family reached the village and demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

The tense situation prompted deployment of additional police force. The autopsy was conducted under security, and the last rites were performed thereafter.

Authorities noted that both families had cordial relations, with multiple inter‑family marriages reported between them.