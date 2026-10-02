Sampurna organised a special prayer meeting for the speedy recovery of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar. He was injured in a flydubai flight crisis where the co-pilot allegedly stabbed him in an apparent terror-driven attempt to crash the plane.

Sampurna Founder Doctor Shobha Vijender on Friday organised a special prayer meeting for the speedy recovery of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in the recent serious incident involving a flydubai flight, with members of the organisation praying for his early recovery and praising his courage and sense of duty during the crisis.

The September 30 security crisis involved the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Municipal Councillor Smita Kaushik, Mandal President Naveen Gupta, along with Sampurna workers, youth, women and senior members, participated in the prayer meeting in large numbers and prayed for Captain Machchhar's speedy recovery.

Leaders Praise Captain Machchhar's Courage

According to the release, Shobha Vijender strongly condemned the violent incident that took place in the cockpit and said the courage, patience and sense of responsibility displayed by Captain Machchhar during the crisis was inspiring. She said his commitment to duty in such difficult circumstances was a matter of respect and inspiration for everyone. Vijender also prayed for his speedy and complete recovery and expressed solidarity with his family.

According to the release, Municipal Councillor Smita Kaushik said, "Captain Smit Machchhar displayed remarkable courage and composure in the face of adversity. The responsibility with which he performed his duty, putting the safety of others first, is truly inspiring. We pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

Mandal President Naveen Gupta said, "Captain Smit Machchhar's alertness, presence of mind and sense of duty during such a difficult situation demonstrate that true courage lies in taking responsibility when it matters most. His efforts deserve our respect, and we pray for his early recovery."

Prayers and Support for a Speedy Recovery

Members present at the prayer meeting appreciated Captain Machchhar's courage, patience and dedication to duty. Despite being seriously injured in an extremely difficult and life-threatening situation, he played an important role in helping manage the crisis with courage and presence of mind, members said.

During the prayer meeting, members shared personal messages and prayers and prayed for Captain Machchhar's recovery and his safe return to his daughter and family. Soulful devotional songs were also presented on the occasion, wishing him strength, healing and a speedy recovery.

As per the release, Sampurna paid tribute to Captain Machchhar's courage and expressed solidarity with him and his family. The organisation said its entire team was praying for his complete recovery and wished that he would return home safely and resume his normal life soon. (ANI)