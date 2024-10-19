Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prayagraj transforms into canvas of faith as Maha Kumbh 2025 approaches

    Prayagraj is transforming into a vibrant canvas ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, with artists creating murals celebrating Sanatan Dharma. Led by CM Yogi Adityanath, the project spans over 10 lakh square feet, featuring cultural symbols and artwork, set to welcome millions of pilgrims.

    Prayagraj transforms into canvas of faith as Maha Kumbh 2025 approaches vkp
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 8:18 PM IST

    In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj is undergoing a stunning transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The city is being adorned with vibrant murals and artistic expressions that celebrate Sanatan Dharma, covering an area of over 10 lakh square feet. Local and national artists are working around the clock, creating a visual tapestry of devotion, faith, and culture.

    Artisans like Archana Jadhav and her team of 70 artists are crafting intricate wall paintings, including 3D art, Madhubani art, and murals depicting the 108 dancing postures of Nataraja. The entire Ramayana is also being illustrated, with scenes featuring Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Hanuman. This project has drawn participation from fine arts students and even deaf and mute youth, showcasing inclusivity and creative collaboration.

    Prayagraj transformation draws pilgrims ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, tourists praise CM Yogi's leadership

    Artists from across India, including Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, have joined this initiative, receiving fair remuneration for their contributions. Amit Darastwar’s team from Pune is focused on realistic depictions of Hindu symbols, including Ganga Mata, sadhus, and scenes like the Samudra Manthan, painting across flyovers and pillars in the Mela area.

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    The longevity of these artworks can last up to two years, with the possibility of extending to five years with proper maintenance, according to Jadhav.

    This initiative follows the successful "Jai Gange" mural created during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, where a Guinness World Record was set. As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, Prayagraj is set to welcome millions of pilgrims, offering them a visual celebration of Sanatan culture that will remain in their memories for years to come.

