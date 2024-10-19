Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, focusing on international-standard infrastructure and a seven-level security system. Over 37,000 police personnel will be deployed, along with 10 specialized security operations, to ensure the safety of millions of attendees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking a hands-on approach in overseeing the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, aiming to make it a divine and grand spectacle. In line with his vision, the event is being equipped with international-standard infrastructure and meticulous security strategies to ensure an impenetrable environment for the safety of millions of expected attendees.

A seven-level security has been planned to protect the devotees, featuring a multi-layered approach designed to address any potential risks. More than 37,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain safety and order throughout the event.

To bolster these measures, the Yogi government has also laid out plans for 10 distinct security operations, which will be carried out during the entire duration of the fair. The efforts are aimed at creating a secure and seamless experience for devotees, ensuring that Maha Kumbh 2025 stands out not only for its spiritual grandeur, but also for its robust security arrangements.

Notably, CM Yogi visited Prayagraj recently to personally review the preparations, including holding a key meeting with officials to discuss security measures for the event. During the meeting, the CM gave clear instructions to ensure the safety of devotees at every level.

Following his directives, officials have planned a seven-level security system for the Maha Kumbh. This system aims not only to respond quickly to any emergencies, but also to prevent potential incidents in advance, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all visitors.

Seven circles of security

First Circle – Screening at the point of origin

Second Circle – Checking of trains, buses, and private vehicles

Third Circle – Thorough inspection at state borders

Fourth Circle – Checking at zone borders and toll plazas

Fifth Circle – Security checks at Prayagraj Commissionerate border

Sixth Circle – Monitoring at the outer fair area

Seventh Circle – Security at the inner and isolation cordon

Massive deployment of police for Maha Kumbh 2025

To ensure a safe and secure experience for devotees, 37,611 policemen will be deployed. Among these, 22,953 policemen will be for the fair area, 6,887 for the Prayagraj Commissionerate, 7,771 for the GRP and 1,378 women police officers for the safety of women devotees.

Following CM Yogi’s instructions to strengthen security beyond previous Kumbh events, the 2025 Maha Kumbh will have a significantly larger police presence.

Compared to 22,998 policemen deployed in the 2013 Maha Kumbh and 27,550 in the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, the upcoming event will see an increase of 10,061 additional officers

Comprehensive police deployment

A detailed plan has been chalked out to ensure smooth security and crowd management during Maha Kumbh 2025, so devotees can complete their pilgrimage without fear. Police personnel from various units will be deployed, with coordination between different departments and local intelligence units for enhanced monitoring.

Breakdown of police force deployment:

- Civil Police: 18,479

- Women Police: 1,378

- Traffic Police: 1,405

- Armed Police: 1,158

- Mounted Police: 146

- Transport Branch: 230

- Local Intelligence Unit (LIU): 510

- Water Police: 340

- Home Guards: 13,965

High-tech security measures

- 10 specialized security operations will run throughout the event to ensure safety at all times.

- AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor the crowd, using photographs, identification marks, and input from Technical Service Providers (TSP).

- The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) will act as the central hub for intelligence gathering and real-time monitoring.

This robust security strategy aims to not only prevent disruptions, but also enhance crowd management, providing devotees with a safe and peaceful experience at every step of their pilgrimage.

