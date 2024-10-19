Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prayagraj transformation draws pilgrims ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, tourists praise CM Yogi's leadership

    Prayagraj is seeing an influx of pilgrims ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, with visitors praising CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership for the city's transformation. Improved infrastructure, safety, and cleanliness are attracting domestic and international tourists, with many eager to return for the event.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 7:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    With Mahakumbh 2025 still months away, Prayagraj is already witnessing a significant influx of domestic and international visitors. Pilgrims and tourists alike are flocking to the city, attracted by both its spiritual significance and the transformation it has undergone under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Visitors, including a group from Malaysia, have been amazed by the development of Prayagraj. They were seen bathing and meditating at the Sangam, praising the state government for improving infrastructure and safety. South Indian devotees, including IT professionals and chartered accountants, also credited CM Yogi for the state's positive transformation, citing the city's cleanliness and wide roads as standout changes. Many noted that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has drastically improved, making it a safer destination for pilgrims and tourists alike.

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Rani Nair, a visitor from Kuala Lumpur, expressed her admiration for the city's development and shared her excitement about the upcoming Mahakumbh. She remarked that her relatives abroad are eager to visit Prayagraj after hearing about its transformation.

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt trains police, sailors and drivers to ensure devotee safety and respectful conduct

    Rati Devi from Kerala echoed these sentiments, wishing other states had leadership like CM Yogi to drive similar progress. She praised the state's improvements in security and infrastructure, which have enhanced the pilgrimage experience.

    Many visitors, including engineers Harshit Patel and Ram Nayak from Mumbai, are on a spiritual journey across Uttar Pradesh, visiting Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. They expressed eagerness to return for the Mahakumbh in 2025, confident that the world-class facilities will offer a memorable experience for millions of pilgrims.

