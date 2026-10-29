Prayagraj police recovered Rs 3-4 crore in cash hidden in three steel drums buried five meters deep at a house in Baraipur village. Authorities have sealed the property and launched an investigation into the source of the wealth.

Police Recovery of Unaccounted Cash in Prayagraj

Prayagraj Police have unearthed unaccounted cash estimated between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore packed inside three steel drums buried nearly five metres underground at a house in the Nawabganj area, officials said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team went to the house located in Baraipur village and excavated the floor of one of the rooms. Upon digging approximately five metres deep, personnel recovered three small steel drums containing bundles of Rs 500 notes. The drums were wrapped in black polythene, reportedly to protect the contents from damage.

Investigation Into the Source of Funds

Background of the Accused

Police have detained one person for questioning, and the Income Tax Department has been alerted. The house has been sealed, and security has been deployed around the premises. According to police, the property belongs to a Yadav family. Two brothers, identified as Rakesh Yadav and Rajesh Yadav, who had reportedly worked in Pune, returned to the village in 2020. Investigators received a lead regarding the concealed cash following a local dispute in the village a day earlier.

Current Status of the Probe

The information suggested that the family possessed a large amount of unaccounted money and withdrew it in small amounts for daily expenses. Residents informed the police that following their return from Pune, the brothers allegedly purchased land and new tractors, raising suspicions over their sudden surge in wealth. Police officials said the detained individual has been giving evasive responses during interrogation. A probe is underway to trace the source of the recovered money. Investigators are also trying to verify the details of the company in Pune where the brothers were purportedly employed. (ANI)

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