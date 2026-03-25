Three people have been arrested in connection with the Prayagraj cold storage collapse that killed four people. The collapse was caused by an explosion in an ammonia gas chamber. A case has been registered against seven people.

Three arrested, case filed against seven

Three people were arrested in connection with the collapse of a cold storage facility that killed at least four people in Prayagraj, officials said.

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Gangan Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Gunawat informed that a case has been registered at Phaphamau police station against seven people. Of the named accused, Ansar Ahmad, Alauddin, and Manzoor Ilahi, were arrested on March 24 near Bhadori Railway Overbridge in Phaphamau, he said.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections at Phaphamau police station against 7 named accused and 4-5 unidentified persons. Of the named accused, Ansar Ahmad, Alauddin, and Manzoor Ilahi, were arrested on March 24 near Bhadori Railway Overbridge in Phaphamau. A car and cold storage documents were seized from them. They have been sent to jail, and legal proceedings are underway," the DCP said in a video message.

Ammonia explosion caused collapse, 18 rescued

A part of a cold storage facility collapsed in Prayagraj after an explosion occurred in the ammonia gas chamber used for cooling at Adarsh Cold Storage in Chandapur Murhu. The explosion, which took place around 1:30 PM on March 23, caused the walls and roof of the facility to collapse, trapping several workers under the debris.

"On March 23, around 1:30 PM, an explosion occurred in the ammonia gas chamber used for cooling at Adarsh Cold Storage in Chandapur Murhu, causing the walls and roof of the cold storage to collapse, in which several workers were trapped under the debris," DCP Gunawat said.

"Local police, NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and municipal corporation teams jointly launched a rescue operation, in which 18 trapped individuals were successfully rescued. They were immediately taken to the hospital, where four died," he said.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

Earlier, PM Modi also expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured. He even announced on Monday, a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for people injured.

Taking it to X, the PMO wrote, "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM." (ANI)