Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan in Dehradun brings experts together to discuss Vision 2047, medicinal plant farming, tourism, local product marketing and ways to connect global Uttarakhandis with local youth.

The development initiatives of Uttarakhand are receiving positive responses from people outside the state. During the second session of Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan held in Dehradun, experts from different fields discussed development opportunities and gave suggestions for the rapid development of Uttarakhand.

There were discussions on how Uttarakhand could achieve its long term development goals. Suggestions included scientific farming of medicinal plants, cooperative model to name a few.

Uttarakhand Government Developing Framework For Development Through Vision Document 2047

"Uttarakhand government is developing a structured development plan in Uttarakhand Vision Document 2047. It has been divided in three parts — development of infrastructure, rapid and sustainable development and finally achieving the desired goals," said Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary of Uttarakhand who chaired the session.

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He also mentioned how there is development disparity between different regions and separate vision documents are being developed at the district level.

Scientific Farming Of Medicinal Plants Can Help Rural Development

Professor A.N. Purohit, Former director of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment who has been awarded Padma Shri appreciated the development plan of the state. He said: "We have great natural resources in Uttarakhand and we need to make the most out of it,"

he added that promoting scientific farming of medicinal plants can create economic opportunities.

Cooperatives Can Play Key Role In Development Of Economy

Dr Manoj Kumar, Director General of LINAC under the Union Ministry of cooperation said that the cooperative model can play an key role in the state's economy. He added that the information regarding government schemes needs to be delivered to the beneficiaries.

Former Vice-Chancellor of IIFT, Professor Manoj Pant said there is a need to improve urban infrastructure, protect environment and focus on tourism, horticulture and food.

Better Branding Can Help Increase Market For Uttarakhand Products

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV said: "Uttarakhand has great products with great potential but we need to improve the branding and promotion of these products,"

he suggested developing a platform that can connect the successful Pravasi Uttarakhandis to the youth of Uttarakhand so that students and aspiring entrepreneurs can take advantage of the experience and knowledge of individuals in various sectors.

Experts Give Suggestions During Session

During the session discussing the role of Pravasi Uttarakhandis in the development of Uttarakhand, Dr Manoj Pant coordinated the session. Professor H.C. Purohit of Doon University helped during the session. Bharatbhushan Juyal from Yamunanagar and Dr Mayaram Uniyal from Delhi also gave their views.

The session ended with Puran Chandra Nailwal, Vice-Chairman of Pravasi Uttarakhandi Parishad giving mementoes to the subject experts.