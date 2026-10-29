NCP (SP) leader Pratap Singh Patil declared a 100% wave of change in Maharashtra after defeating the ruling Mahayuti candidate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Graduate Constituency MLC election, crediting his win to educated voters.

Pratap Singh Patil Claims Wave of Change in Maharashtra

Following his victory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Graduate Constituency MLC election, NCP (SP) leader Pratap Singh Patil asserted that a "100 per cent wave of change" is sweeping Maharashtra. He said educated voters have delivered a resounding message that the electorate can no longer be taken for granted.

Speaking to reporters here after defeating the ruling Mahayuti candidate and sitting NCP MLC Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan, Patil attributed the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) win to the educated youth's resolve and unyielding faith in democracy. "Graduates placed their faith in democracy as their top priority and voted. Voters were taken for granted, and they have answered through the ballot box. This mandate is a clear indicator that there is a 100 per cent wave of change across Maharashtra," Patil said.

Details of the Election Results

Emphasising that the MVA achieved the victory despite limited legislative strength in the Marathwada region and barely 12 to 15 days to campaign, Patil noted that transparent voting via ballot paper accurately reflected the anti-incumbency sentiment on the ground.

Earlier, Returning Officer G Sreekanth officially announced that of the 3,26,700 registered graduate voters, a total of 1,93,649 votes were polled, including postal ballots. After verification, 1,77,115 votes were found valid, while 16,540 votes were rejected as invalid, and 32 tendered votes were recorded. Patil secured 85,876 votes, surpassing Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan, who garnered 67,752 votes, leading the Returning Officer to formally declare Patil elected.

Candidate Perspective on Victory

"This is the power of the graduate. Voters were taken for granted, but graduates placed their faith in democracy as their top priority and cast their votes accordingly. That is why we won," he said. He further termed the MLC results across the state as a clear indicator of political transition.

"In the Marathwada region, we have only five MLAs and three MPs, and we received barely 12 to 15 days to campaign. Despite that, we won by such a massive margin. You can never take voters for granted in a democracy; they show their true verdict on polling day," he added.

When questioned about his victory celebrations, Patil noted that he prefers to focus on immediate governance and working for the constituency. "Even when I filed my nomination, I went with just five people. I am not going to hold grand celebrations. I will pay respects to the great icons and directly get to work for the welfare of the people. Patil also expressed his gratitude to the district administration, security personnel, and polling staff for conducting the prolonged counting and election process in a smooth, fair, and peaceful manner", he said.