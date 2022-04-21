Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday, 60 slide presentation ready

This development comes after reports suggested that Prashant Kishor will join Congress in the coming days but has not requested a specific position within the party. According to the reports, Prashant Kishor stated in his presentation that the Congress party should focus on 370 seats.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is slated to meet with Congress on Friday to discuss his participation. According to insiders, Kishor has produced a 600-slide presentation, but no one has seen the entire presentation.

This development comes after reports suggested that Prashant Kishor will join Congress in the coming days but has not requested a specific position within the party. According to the reports, Prashant Kishor stated in his presentation that the Congress party should focus on 370 seats. Speaking about the coalition, Kishor advised that the party fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, while fighting in alliance in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

In New Delhi, he met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other important Congress leaders. During the meeting, he purportedly delivered a lengthy presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha election to the party, which has recently suffered a run of electoral failures.

A small committee would be created to look at Kishor's thoughts and ideas and how to carry them forward, according to senior Congress politician KC Venugopal, who met with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Kishor has just recently begun discussions with the Gandhis about playing a role in rebuilding the Congress in readiness for the general election in 2024. After many rounds of teaming-up negotiations, the two parties had previously disagreed.

The talks, according to sources close to the strategist, are not focused on the Gujarat election later this year, as the Congress maintains. According to sources, the Congress leadership and Prashant Kishor, or "PK," are largely planning a national electoral strategy for 2024.

