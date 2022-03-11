'Saheb' psychologically pressurising opposition, Prashant Kishor on PM Modi's 2024 remark

Kishor said that the battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to establish a decisive psychological advantage over the opposition.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor said that the battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections.

Calling upon people not to fall or be part of this false narrative, Kishor said, 'Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create a frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition'.

The remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech celebrating the BJP's victory in UP, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Goa, said that the assembly election mandate gave a glimpse of what was to come in 2024.

Recalling how many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election had been decided when the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election result was declared, the prime minister said the same can be said about the 2022 election mandate.

The BJP defied critics and Opposition parties who had suggested that the party may see a poor performance. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in four out of the five states that went to the polls. In Uttarakhand and Goa, the party proved wrong many pollsters, who had projected a hung assembly.

Targeting the Opposition from the BJP HQ, Prime Minister Modi had said that the day will come when dynasty politics will come to an end forever and that this change will be brought about by the people of the country.

He further said that the grand victory of the party is the guarantee of a bright future for India. "We have to take the country forward with big resolutions, with big dreams, with the intention of scaling great heights," he added.