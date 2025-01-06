Prashant Kishor arrested during indefinite hunger strike over BPSC exam row, clashes erupt (WATCH)

New Delhi: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, who was on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam paper leak, was arrested by Patna Police. Kishor's detention sparked clashes between police and his supporters. Following this, the police cleared the protest site and conducted thorough inspection of vehicles around the area.

The controversy surrounding the BPSC examination has been brewing since December 13, when students alleged that question papers were distributed before the exam. Aspirants have been demanding a re-test for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims).

Kishor, who began his fast-unto-death on January 2, stood in solidarity with the students. He called upon RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to spearhead the protest, as he is the Leader of Opposition. However, Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for exploiting the protest for political gains, claiming that BJP supporters had infiltrated the student-led movement.

"It is being completely politicised. We feel that the people of Bihar will have to recognise these people who are the BJP's 'B' team and are trying to crush this independent movement. This is highly condemnable," he said, adding, "An attempt was made to end the movement. Actors sit in the vanity van and the producer and the director make them sit, we know who is the producer who the director is, and why the actor was made to sit. Everyone knows."

Prior to his detention, Kishor announced plans to submit a petition in the high court on January 7 concerning BPSC irregularities.

In a statement, Kishor emphasized that the protest was not about politics, but about the passion of the people of Bihar to better their conditions and secure a better future. He also denied allegations of using a vanity van, saying that he was tired of answering accusations and that the protest was not about him, but about the students.

