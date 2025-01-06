West Bengal govt employees face huge DA loss compared to central staff under Modi govt

Central government employees are rejoicing. Their DA is increasing every few months. In comparison, West Bengal government employees are receiving almost nothing. Do you know how much money West Bengal government employees are losing on DA compared to their central counterparts?

State government employees continue to protest, demanding DA and Dearness Allowance at central rates. A case regarding Dearness Allowance is ongoing in the Supreme Court.

However, the West Bengal government shows no interest in addressing the issue. The DA for state government employees was last increased by a mere 4% after the Lok Sabha elections last year.

This increase brought the total DA to 14%. The Modi government increased the DA for all central employees by 4% at the start of 2024, bringing it to 50%.

A few months later, during Diwali, the central government increased the DA again by 3%. Currently, the DA stands at 53%. With the new year approaching, another DA increase for central government employees is expected.

This raises the question: What will be the difference in DA between state and central government employees? Based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), central government employees receive a 53% DA, while West Bengal government employees receive only 14%.

The difference in DA between central and state government employees is 39%. If a central government employee's monthly basic salary is Rs 20,000, they receive Rs 10,600 as DA at a 53% rate.

Annually, this central government employee receives Rs 1,27,200 as DA. State government employees receive even less. If a West Bengal government employee's basic salary is Rs 20,000, they receive Rs 2,800 as DA at a 14% rate.

Annually, they receive Rs 33,600 as DA. This means state government employees receive Rs 7,800 less per month and Rs 93,400 less per year compared to central government employees.

