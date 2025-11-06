Union Minister Pralhad Joshi refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote fraud' in the Haryana polls, calling them a 'lie' and questioning the timing. Joshi defended the EC, stating it can't be blamed for Congress's electoral losses.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections and stated that everything the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has uttered so far has turned out to be a "lie" "...When did the Haryana elections end? Almost a year ago... Right now, the Bihar elections are underway, and he (Rahul Gandhi) is remembering the Haryana elections from a year ago... When the Tamil Nadu and Assam elections will begin, they (Rahul Gandhi) talk about Jharkhand. It takes him time to understand the situation... He could have even filed a complaint with the police... Everything he has said so far has turned out to be a lie," the Union Minister told reporters.

Joshi, who is the Minister of Consumer Affairs, noted that the Election Commission can't be held accountable when the Congress party loses the elections. "If people are not voting for him, it's not the fault of any party or the Election Commission... What does Rahul Gandhi want to say? The purification (Special Intensive Revision) of the voter list is still ongoing..."

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Fraud' Allegations

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies is underway. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes will be held on November 14. (ANI)