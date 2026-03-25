Union Minister Prahlad Joshi criticised Rahul Gandhi's 'irresponsible' behaviour for skipping the all-party meet on the West Asia crisis, questioning if his alliance is with India or Pakistan and accusing him of speaking the language of Pakistan.

Joshi Questions Gandhi's Allegiance

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over skipping the all-party meeting held on the West Asia crisis in the national capital, calling his behaviour "irresponsible" and further questioning his alliance with India. Speaking to the reporters, Joshi accused Rahul Gandhi of appeasing Pakistan indirectly after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the West Asia conflict. Amid reports of Pakistan allegedly facilitating talks between Iran and the U.S., the Congress leader had earlier alleged that PM Modi would follow the orders of America and Israel.

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"This is the most irresponsible behaviour. Whether Rahul Gandhi is interested in the interest of India or if he is interested in spreading rumours? People have questions in their minds. Today, in a way, he appreciated Pakistan. He must first clarify whether he is in alliance with Pakistan or India. He believes and tries to make others believe, too, that whatever Pakistan says is the truth. He has spoken the language of Pakistan at every chance he got in the last 10-12 years, and now, after demanding an all-party meeting, Rahul Gandhi is also upset, and TMC is also upset. I mean, how irresponsible behaviour itself shows that they don't have any interest in India's welfare," he said.

Gandhi Justifies Absence, Criticises PM Modi

Earlier, commenting on the upcoming all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, he mentioned that he wouldn't be able to attend the meeting due to a scheduled programme in Kerala. "I would not be able to attend because I have a program in Kerala. All-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made... And this cannot be fixed, especially since the Prime Minister cannot. He will do whatever America says and will not work in the interest of the farmers and the country. He will do whatever America and Israel say," said Gandhi.

Details of All-Party Meeting on West Asia

The all-party meeting on the West Asia situation saw participation from both the government and opposition parties, with discussions focusing on the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by several senior opposition leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present. JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president Sanjay Jha. No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. (ANI)