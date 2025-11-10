Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Rahul Gandhi as 'born with a golden spoon' and disconnected over his 'Gen Z' remarks. Gandhi accused PM Modi and the EC of 'stealing votes'. Prashant Kishor dismissed Gandhi's influence on Bihar's youth.

Pradhan Slams 'Golden Spoon' Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday lashed out at Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on 'Gen Z', alleging that Gandhi was "born with a golden spoon" and disconnected from the ground realities of the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan said, "Rahul Gandhi was born with a golden spoon. He does not know the country. Those who have choked the Gen Z since the beginning are now giving advice? What is their right? They go to the elections and lose the elections."

The Union Minister criticised Rahul Gandhi over allegations of irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR), accusing him of "tearing down the Constitution" and questioning his right to criticise constitutional bodies. He further said Gen Z are rejecting Gandhi's "arrogance."

"Being the leader of the Opposition, why does he want to tear down the Constitution? Does he have the right to abuse the Constitution and EC, the Supreme Court and the security forces? Election Commission is a constitutional body. SIR has been conducted earlier too. Has he forgotten about Naveen Chawla ji and what court had said on him? He comes from an affluent family. He thinks what he says must happen. The Gen Z is breaking this arrogance," Pradhan stated.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM, EC of 'Stealing Votes'

On Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "stealing votes" while urging the youth of Bihar to remain "vigilant" during polling.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "I'm not giving up. I'm saying it clearly that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are stealing votes. Their full efforts are underway. I'm telling the youth of Bihar, I'm telling the Gen Z of Bihar, it's your responsibility to be vigilant at the polling booth and not let this happen. They're trying to steal your future, that's why they're stealing votes."

Prashant Kishor Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Influence on Gen Z

Earlier, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor dismissed that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds any significant influence on Gen Z in Bihar, criticising the latter's lack of presence and knowledge about the state.

In an interview with ANI, Prashant Kishor said that Gen Z is not a "homogeneous group" who will act on Rahul Gandhi's call, despite the LoP's repeated "vote theft" allegations and call to the youths to safeguard the country's democratic process.

"How much knowledge does Rahul Gandhi have here? Rahul Gandhi comes here, roams around, does a couple of show bites and then he is gone," Prashant Kishor said.

"When the people of Bihar are not listening to him (Rahul Gandhi), then why would Gen Z listen to him? Gen Z is not a homogeneous group in Bihar who acts on someone's call or on the basis of their assessment," he added.

Kishor said that people are "getting excited" after the Gen Z protest in Nepal, which overthrew the former Nepal PM KP Oli government in September and dismissed any possibility of the same in Bihar.

"Bihar is a very political place. It is not like Bangalore. People won't have clothes, food, jobs, but there is a lot of political optimism among the people here. And the result of this is that people are leaving their work and doing politics day and night. But I don't think there is going to be a revolution by someone's call here," he said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. (ANI)