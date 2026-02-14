Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of using 'infiltrators' votes' to retain power. This follows Banerjee's Supreme Court plea against alleged irregularities in the voter list revision exercise (SIR).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to retain power by relying on the votes of infiltrators, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Responding to petitions filed by the Chief Minister alleging irregularities in the SIR exercise before the Supreme Court, Pradhan said the people of West Bengal will deliver a "befitting reply" to Mamata Banerjee in the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections. "Mamata Banerjee wants to return to power on the strength of infiltrators' votes. The people of Bengal will give her a befitting reply this time. The youth of Bengal, the women of Bengal, and the common people of Bengal will bring change in Bengal," Pradhan said.

Supreme Court Intervenes in Voter List Dispute

Earlier, the Supreme Court heard a batch of pleas filed by various petitioners, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging irregularities in the SIR exercise carried out by the ECI in West Bengal. Banerjee has alleged that voters' names were placed on the Logical Discrepancy list due to minor dialectal spelling differences and that objection notices were issued without reasons. The state Chief Minister also appeared in person before the Court and submitted that the State was being selectively targeted by the ECI to delete voters rather than to include them or correct errors.

Following the hearing, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for the publication of the final electoral roll under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal by one week. Additionally, the Court issued a show-cause notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) regarding allegations of violence during the revision process.

Pradhan Responds to Court's Orders

In response to these developments, the Union Minister stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must comply with the Supreme Court's orders, asserting that the country must be governed by the rule of law. "The state government here, Mamata ji, herself approached the Supreme Court. They should obey the Supreme Court's orders. The country will run on the basis of law, not under anyone's pressure," added Pradhan.

ECI Announces Revised Schedule

Meanwhile, following a Supreme Court order, the ECI announced a revised schedule for the ongoing SIR process in the state on February 10. In its statement, the WB Chief Electoral Officer said the hearing of notices will be completed by February 14.

The review of the documents and disposal of the claim will be completed by February 21.

The statement also said that the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by February 25. The health parameter checks are to be conducted by February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on February 28. (ANI)