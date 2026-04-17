Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed Naveen Patnaik's concerns over the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, calling his fears of Odisha's Lok Sabha representation decreasing an 'attempt to create fear' and unbefitting an experienced leader.

Pradhan calls Patnaik's fears 'attempt to create fear'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday dismissed concerns raised by Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik over the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, saying the apprehensions appeared to be an "attempt to create fear" and were not befitting of an experienced leader Patnaik had yesterday urged state MPs to oppose the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, "both inside and outside the Parliament," arguing that the states that controlled the population are being "penalised."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Pradhan wrote, "Odisha's opposition party leader @Naveen_Odisha Babu, the apprehensions you expressed yesterday in your letter to the state's MPs regarding the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill seem merely like an attempt to create fear. Such a reaction does not befit a leader of your experience." ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା @Naveen_Odisha ବାବୁ, ଆପଣ ଗତକାଲି ରାଜ୍ୟର ସାଂସଦମାନଙ୍କୁ ପତ୍ର ଲେଖି ୧୩୧ତମ ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ସଂଶୋଧନ ବିଲ୍‌କୁ ନେଇ ଯେଉଁ ଆଶଙ୍କା ପ୍ରକଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି, ତାହା କେବଳ ଭୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କଲା ଭଳି ମନେହେଉଛି । ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଭଳି ଜଣେ ଅଭିଜ୍ଞ ରାଜନେତାଙ୍କ ପାଖରୁ ଏଭଳି ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଶୋଭା ପାଉନାହିଁ । ଏହି ବିଲ୍ ପାରିତ ହେଲେ… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 17, 2026

'Odisha's representation will increase'

Pradhan said claims that Odisha's Lok Sabha representation would decline were "untrue" and asserted that the state's representation is likely to increase. He also said the Home Minister has assured Parliament that no state's rights will be compromised, and urged that the issue not be politicised, calling the Women's Reservation Act a historic step toward empowering women.

"The Home Minister has clearly stated in Parliament that the rights of any state will not be compromised, and Odisha's rights will not be excluded from this. The figure you cited in your letter--that Odisha's representation in the Lok Sabha will decrease from 3.9% to 3.4% after the new delimitation or 'de-limitation' process--holds no truth whatsoever. Odisha's representation is certain to increase; there is no question of it decreasing," the post read.

"You and your party have supported the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' which is welcome; we all ought to support it with open hearts. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Odisha has always remained in the forefront. This amendment bill is not just for Odisha, but rather a historic step toward empowering women across the entire nation of India. Instead of turning this matter into a controversy, it is essential to prioritize the country's overall development. While upholding the dignity of the Constitution, I believe we all ought to give precedence to the nation's interests over political gains," the post further read.

Parliament's special sitting

A special sitting of Parliament, convened by the government till April 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026". The three bills, the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha today after a division of votes over their introduction. (ANI)