Delhi’s Patiala House Court extended the police custody of German citizen Poonam Jezler by two days. She is accused of cheating a man of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of arranging German citizenship and was arrested at IGI Airport under an LOC.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday extended the police custody of Poonam Jezler for two days. She is a German citizen of Indian origin and has been arrested by Delhi Police in an alleged case of cheating of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of arranging German citizenship for a man. She has been arrested pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC) opened against her. She lives in Switzerland with her husband. She claimed to be the daughter of a former Law Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar extended the police custody of Poonam Jezler till October 18. She was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday after two days of police custody. She was apprehended at IGI Airport on October 13. Thereafter, she was remanded to one day of judicial custody.

She has been arrested in connection with an FIR lodged at Vasant Kunj police station in 2025.

Police Detail Need for Further Interrogation

The investigating officer (IO) moved an application seeking two days of further custody. It was submitted that the accused, in criminal conspiracy with other associates, had fraudulently induced the complainant, Pranzal Kumar, to transfer an amount of Rs 60,00,000 to her bank accounts on the pretext of arranging permanent residency or German citizenship.

The IO submitted that further custodial interrogation was required to ascertain the complete money trail of the cheated amount of Rs 60 lakh, including the receipt, transfer, withdrawal and ultimate utilisation of the disputed amount.

The IO also submitted that further remand was required to investigate the circumstances surrounding the invoice issued in the name of ZU-AG, Switzerland, and establish the role of the accused in the receipt and handling of the funds.

Further custody was also sought to identify the persons who received or benefited from the disputed amount and verify the respective roles of the alleged associates.

Police also wanted to verify whether any genuine application for German citizenship, permanent residency or other immigration status was submitted on behalf of the complainant and ascertain the authenticity of the relevant documents and communications.

While seeking further custody, the police said they had to verify the circumstances in which the accused allegedly represented that German citizenship could be arranged within six months and investigate the alleged representation of Rajat Arora as an officer of the German Embassy.

Legal Representation and Bail Application

Advocates Gagan Bhatnagar, Himanshu Rana and Shashwat represented the complainant. It was mentioned in the bail application that her late father served as Law Secretary in Madhya Pradesh. However, the application was withdrawn on October 14. (ANI)