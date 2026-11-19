Pimpri-Chinchwad police dismantled an interstate cyber fraud racket involving 10,000 SIM cards sourced from Dubai. Seven arrests were made, including the kingpin, for facilitating illegal online financial activities across the country.

Police Uncover Major Cyber Fraud Racket Involving Dubai SIM Cards

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has busted an interstate racket allegedly involved in supplying mobile SIM cards from Dubai for facilitating online financial frauds and arrested seven people, including the alleged kingpin.

According to the police, investigations have revealed that the network allegedly arranged around 10,000 to 12,000 SIM cards through different sources for their use in cybercrimes across the country. The alleged kingpin, identified as Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare (26), a resident of Pune, was allegedly operating from Dubai and was in contact with Chinese nationals to facilitate the supply of SIM cards for cyber frauds, police said.

Based on technical investigation and information received through Interpol, police traced Dasare and detained him at Mumbai International Airport. The other arrested accused include Tushar Amraram Chaudhary (29), Adarsh Santosh Waghmare (27), Manish Ashoklal Wadhwa (44), a resident of Ambernath East, Mahesh Kanhaiyalal Chotharmani (60), a resident of Kalyan West, Suraj Munnalal Chikwa (32), a resident of Vikhroli, and Raja Ashok Kumar (31), a resident of Thane West.

Police said the SIM cards were allegedly used for registering fake applications, linking them to bank accounts and creating fraudulent email IDs to facilitate online financial transactions while concealing the identities of those involved. A case has been registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station under Sections 318(4), 317(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Following the arrests, police are examining the data linked to the seized SIM cards to ascertain whether they were used in other cybercrime cases. Investigators are also probing the involvement of other individuals and the wider network allegedly operating behind the racket. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar, according to a press statement issued by the police. (ANI)