Himachal Pradesh Police observed Police Commemoration Day in Shimla, honouring fallen heroes. DGP Ashok Tewari led the ceremony, with Governor Kavinder Gupta and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paying homage to the martyrs and their families.

Himachal Pradesh Police observed Police Commemoration Day with solemnity and deep respect at Police Ground in Shimla on Wednesday, remembering the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the lives, dignity and security of fellow citizens, according to an official press release. Director General of Police Ashok Tewari, IPS, led the commemoration ceremony, attended by senior police officers and personnel from various units of the State Police.

Tributes from State Dignitaries

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, in his message, paid tribute to the police martyrs and acknowledged the courage and devotion of police personnel who discharge their duties, often at great personal risk, to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the nation. The message also recognised the strength and sacrifice of the families who have lost their loved ones in the service of the country.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his message, paid homage to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He emphasised that their sacrifice would always remain a source of inspiration and reaffirmed the importance of a professional, responsive and people-friendly police force dedicated to the safety and well-being of every citizen. He also acknowledged the courage and resilience of the families of police martyrs.

Solemn Ceremony Honours the Fallen

The solemn ceremony included a ceremonial parade, reading of the names of police martyrs, laying of floral wreaths and observance of a two-minute silence in their memory. As the names of the fallen heroes were read out, the gathering remembered not merely their service and sacrifice, but also the families and loved ones they left behind.

DGP Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Paying heartfelt tributes, DGP Ashok Tewari said, “Behind every name we remember today is a life of courage, a family that has endured an irreparable loss, and a sacrifice that can never truly be repaid. These brave men and women did not merely wear the uniform; they lived by its highest ideals and, when duty demanded, gave their lives so that others could live in safety.”

The DGP paid special tribute to the families of police martyrs, observing that while the nation remembers its fallen heroes with pride, their families live with the pain of their absence every day. He reiterated that the welfare, dignity and well-being of the families of police martyrs must always remain a priority for the police organisation.

Origin of Police Commemoration Day

Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country on October 21 every year in remembrance of the ten CRPF personnel who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. The day honours all police personnel who have subsequently made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. (ANI)