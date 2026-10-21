Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar paid homage to fallen police personnel on Police Commemoration Day in Bengaluru. He urged everyone to remember their sacrifices, uphold their values of duty and service, and assured continued government support for their families.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday laid a wreath and paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty at the Police Commemoration Day programme on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru.

A Reminder of Courage and Sacrifice

Addressing senior government officials and police officers at the event, Shivakumar remembered the sacrifices of police personnel and called for upholding the values of duty, loyalty and public service for which they stood. The Chief Minister said Police Commemoration Day serves as a reminder of the courage and sacrifices of those who laid down their lives while performing their duties.

Shivakumar said, “Today, I am here to remember the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. We must remember their sacrifice throughout our lives and continue to uphold the values of duty, loyalty and public service that they believed in. In 1959, Chinese soldiers attacked Indian personnel, and 10 police personnel lost their lives while displaying bravery. This incident marked the beginning of the Police Commemoration Day observance. Since then, we have gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Highlighting the importance of remembering the principles for which police personnel served, the Chief Minister said paying tribute to them should also involve preserving their values and protecting the state's cultural heritage. “Remembering those who lost their lives is not just about paying tribute to them; it is also about continuing to live by the values of duty, loyalty and public service that they stood for. This is a very special day for our state. We also celebrate festivals such as Dasara, which remind us of the importance of preserving our traditions, culture and heritage. Our culture has been passed down through generations, and it is our responsibility to protect it and respect the great people who have contributed to our society,” he said.

Government Stands Firmly with Police Families

Emphasising the government's support for police personnel and their families, Shivakumar expressed gratitude for their service and said their sacrifices could not be adequately compensated in monetary terms. He asserted, “On behalf of the government, I once again pay my heartfelt respects to the police personnel who lost their lives while protecting the public. As a public servant and as the Chief Minister, I express my sincere gratitude to them and their families. Lighting a lamp is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a reminder of our responsibility to honour those who have served and protected us. Our government stands firmly with police personnel and their families. We recognise their service, bravery and commitment, and we will continue to support them. No amount of money can truly compensate for the sacrifices they have made in the service of society.”

'Be Firm with Criminals, Approachable Towards Public'

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining public trust and ensuring peace in society, saying police personnel must remain firm while dealing with criminals and approachable towards citizens. He said their courage and dedication continued to inspire society. “The courage and dedication of police personnel are exemplary. Their sacrifices inspire us, and our government will always stand by them. Their service is a symbol of courage, trust and reassurance for society. The light of peace must continue to shine in our society. When there is peace among the police, there is peace among the people as well. Police personnel must be firm like lions when dealing with criminals, while remaining compassionate and approachable towards the public,” he stated.

Praise for Karnataka Police

Shivakumar further acknowledged the contribution of the Karnataka Police, highlighting their discipline, punctuality and role in maintaining law and order. He said recognising their service was an important responsibility and described police personnel as protectors of peace in society. “I have met several national-level leaders and held discussions with police officers on various occasions. The Karnataka Police are known for their respect, discipline and punctuality. It is my duty to recognise and honour the contribution of the Karnataka Police, whose service is an important part of maintaining peace throughout the country. Our police personnel are the protectors of peace in society. Their honesty and dedication help maintain law and order, and we must never forget their contribution. The police are the architects of peace in our society,” he added.

National Police Commemoration Day

National Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in remembrance of the brave CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while repelling an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)