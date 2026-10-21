Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day. Sarma attended a programme in Guwahati, while Shah flagged off a bike rally against drugs in Delhi.

Assam CM Pays Tribute on Police Commemoration Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the Police Commemoration Day programme at the Police Memorial in Guwahati and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the nation was remembering the sacrifices made by police officers and jawans and expressed gratitude to personnel who laid down their lives while serving the country. "Today, the entire nation is observing police commemoration day. We are remembering the sacrifices made by our officers and jawans in the line of duty. So far as Assam police is concerned, we lost 6 brave jawans and officers last year. Today we are here at the memorial to offer our respect and our gratitude to the brave jawans and officers of the police forces of the entire country," said Sarma.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, acknowledging their contribution to maintaining law and order, combating crime and ensuring public safety. The PM said that the unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice of brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty will forever remain etched in our nation’s memory.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable. We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation’s memory.”

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the National Police Commemoration Day Parade at the National Police Memorial. Shah also flagged off a motorcycle rally at the memorial as part of the commemorative events.

'Fight Against Drugs' Motorcycle Rally

The rally features around 90 police riders from nine states and Union Territories, along with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. The motorcycle rally is part of a nationwide initiative themed 'Fight Against Drugs'. The riders will reach Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to join the Ekta Parade scheduled for October 31, 2026.

History of Police Commemoration Day

National Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in remembrance of the brave CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while repelling an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)