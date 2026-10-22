Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Police Commemoration Day in Guwahati, honouring martyred personnel. He paid tribute to six Assam Police personnel who died in the line of duty over the past year, as part of 154 nationwide.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the Assam Police Commemoration Day programme held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion campus in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour police personnel who laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation, protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order.

CM Sarma Honours Sacrifices

At today’s programme, Chief Minister Sarma paid solemn tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He stated that 154 police personnel across the country had lost their lives while performing their duties between September 1 of last year and August 31 of this year. During the same period, Assam Police also lost six of its personnel. The Chief Minister paid his heartfelt tributes to late Sub Inspectors Dulu Moni Medhi, Satyendra Malakar and Nabajit Das, late Havildar Jiten Chandra Bora and late Lance Naik Sevak Dutta and Amiya Sonowal, who laid down their lives while discharging their duties during the period.

He further stated that Assam Police had lost more than 900 officers and personnel in the line of duty since Independence. CM Sarma observed that the day was a solemn occasion for Assam Police and the entire police fraternity across the country to honour the brave officers and personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

The Chief Minister also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of Assam Police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The programme was attended by in-charge Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and several other senior officials. (ANI)