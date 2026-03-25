BJP MP Dinesh Sharma lauded PM Modi's speech on the West Asia conflict, stating it effectively addressed the opposition's concerns. He praised the clear message on future challenges and opportunities amid the ongoing international crisis.

PM's Message 'Clear and Concise': BJP MP

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament over the ongoing developments in West Asia effectively addresses the opposition's call to apprise the nation about the situation. Speaking to ANI, Sharma emphasised that the Prime Minister's address focused on the status quo in international relations, particularly in West Asia, and outlined the potential challenges and opportunities that may arise in the future.

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"The opposition said that they (the Prime Minister) should apprise them about the country's situation, and he has apprised. This is hardly an issue for debate; this is a matter of international relations, and he has stated what the status quo was," Sharma said. Sharma asserted that PM Modi's message was clear and encapsulated the complexities of the situation, saying, "He (the Prime Minister) mentioned the situation in West Asia, the difficulties, and the possibilities that may arise in the future. There cannot be a better, more concise, and clear message than this."

PM Modi Calls for United Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi today addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.

Calling the coming time a "major test" for the country, PM Modi sought cooperation from state governments and asked them to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. PM Modi said that the government has also formed an interministerial group to assess the challenges.

Acknowledging the global crisis amid the tensions in West Asia, PM Modi noted that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and the government is ensuring "minimum impact." (ANI)