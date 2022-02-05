PM Narendra Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on Saturday

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the monument honours Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Hyderabad to inaugurate the 216-foot 'Statue of Equality,' which honours the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the monument honours Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed. According to the PMO, a 3D projection depicting the saint's life and teachings would be shown during the programme.

According to the PMO, the statue is constructed of 'panchaloha,' a mixture of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc, and is one of the highest metallic sculptures in the world in sitting posture. As per the official release, it is mounted atop a 54-foot-tall foundation building called 'Bhadra Vedi,' which contains levels dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian scriptures, a theatre, and an educational exhibition displaying many of Sri Ramanujacharya's works. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram designed the statue for the unaware.

According to official sources, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy inspected the Prime Minister's visit plans on Friday. Sri Ramanujacharya laboured relentlessly to promote equality in all realms of life, including religion, caste, and creed. The unveiling of the monument is part of the current 12-day commemoration of his 1,000th birthday

PM Modi will also visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) site in Patancheru to kick off the institute's 50th-anniversary festivities.

Also Read | PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'

Also Read | PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers