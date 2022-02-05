  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on Saturday

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, the monument honours Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed.

    PM Narendra Modi to unveil Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on Saturday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Hyderabad to inaugurate the 216-foot 'Statue of Equality,' which honours the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the monument honours Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed. According to the PMO, a 3D projection depicting the saint's life and teachings would be shown during the programme.

    According to the PMO, the statue is constructed of 'panchaloha,' a mixture of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc, and is one of the highest metallic sculptures in the world in sitting posture. As per the official release, it is mounted atop a 54-foot-tall foundation building called 'Bhadra Vedi,' which contains levels dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian scriptures, a theatre, and an educational exhibition displaying many of Sri Ramanujacharya's works. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram designed the statue for the unaware.

    According to official sources, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy inspected the Prime Minister's visit plans on Friday. Sri Ramanujacharya laboured relentlessly to promote equality in all realms of life, including religion, caste, and creed. The unveiling of the monument is part of the current 12-day commemoration of his 1,000th birthday

    PM Modi will also visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) site in Patancheru to kick off the institute's 50th-anniversary festivities.

    Also Read | PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'

    Also Read | PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Manish Tewari's name is missing from list of star Congress campaigners in Punjab?

    Why Manish Tewari's name is missing from list of star Congress campaigners in Punjab?

    80 Afghan cadets stranded in India since fall of Kabul to get special training

    80 Afghan cadets stranded in India since fall of Kabul to get special training

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20-dnm

    NEET PG 2022: Test to be held on May 21, result expected by June 20

    Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya-dnm

    Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Recent Stories

    Why Manish Tewari's name is missing from list of star Congress campaigners in Punjab?

    Why Manish Tewari's name is missing from list of star Congress campaigners in Punjab?

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: CR7 turns 37 - Racing heartbeat to unusual nickname - 5 lesser-known facts from his teenage days-ayh

    CR7 turns 37: Racing heartbeat to unusual nickname - 5 lesser-known facts from Ronaldo's teenage days

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival drb

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

    Exposed Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda today

    Exposed: Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda today

    Recent Videos

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon