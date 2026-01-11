PM Modi's visit to Somnath for the Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv created a festive, devotional atmosphere. He was welcomed with fireworks, a drone show, and cultural performances before chairing a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Somnath to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv on Saturday. His arrival created a Diwali-like festive spirit and a deeply devotional atmosphere in Somnath. Devotees from Somnath and across the country welcomed the Prime Minister with great enthusiasm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Grand Celebrations and Cultural Performances

According to the Gujarat CMO, magnificent fireworks and a grand drone show showcased the grandeur and divinity of Somnath, mesmerising residents and devotees. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harshbhai Sanghavi, and other ministers expressed joy after watching cultural performances and the drone show.

At the cultural programme held on the temple premises, artists including Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Brijraj Gadhvi, and Mayur Dave immersed devotees in the hues of devotion to Shiva. Songs of Shiva devotion, such as 'Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari'....., 'Bam Bam Bhole Bam Bam Bhole Re'....., 'Aisa Damru Bajaya Bholenath Ne'....., 'Shambhu Re Mahadev Shambhu Re Mahadev'....., along with folk songs and performances, brought to life the harmony between Somnath and Lord Shiva. The devotees danced wholeheartedly to these songs.

The drone show displayed visuals of Somnath's valour, pride, and cultural heritage, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. Images of the Swabhiman Parv logo, Lord Shankar's Tandava, the Trishul, Om, Veer Hamirji, Ahilyabai Holkar, scenes from Somnath's history, and portraits of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and PM Modi lit up over the Arabian Sea. Devotees applauded the show with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', while the grand fireworks left everyone spellbound.

Review of Temple Infrastructure and Prayers

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust and oversaw various phases related to the infrastructural upgradation in the temple premises and ensured a more pleasurable trip for the devotees.

Taking it to X, PM Modi wrote, "In Somnath this evening, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We reviewed various aspects relating to infrastructure upgradations in the temple complex and ways to make the pilgrimage to Somnath even more memorable." The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, which is revered as the first of the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and a significant part of India's spiritual heritage. (ANI)