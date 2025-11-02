Union Minister Lalan Singh hailed PM Narendra Modi as India's most popular leader following a massive roadshow in Patna. He cited the huge turnout and women performing 'aarti' as proof, a claim supported by high global approval ratings.

Lalan Singh Hails PM Modi's Popularity

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, calling him the country's most popular leader. Singh made the remarks after attending PM Modi's roadshow in Patna, where he witnessed the overwhelming enthusiasm of the public and highlighted the massive turnout at the roadshow, saying it was proof of PM Modi's enduring popularity. He specifically mentioned women performing 'aarti' for PM Modi, showcasing their admiration and respect for the leader. While talking to the media, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "Today, you saw how enthusiastic the public was during the roadshow of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Women performed 'aarti' for him. This is proof that our respected Prime Minister remains the most popular leader in this country..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It's worth noting that PM Modi has consistently been ranked as one of the most popular leaders globally. According to a survey by Morning Consult, PM Modi has maintained a high approval rating, with 75% of respondents expressing satisfaction with his leadership.

PM Modi Holds Grand Roadshow in Patna

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Sunday, following multiple rallies in Arah and Nawada. He was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was absent from the roadshow. PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Modi Woos Farmers at Nawada Rally

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about).

Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the Opposition, claiming that the previous governments did not prioritise small farmers. He said, "The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi, 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of the agriculture policy."

He claimed that the government has provided Rs 650 crore to the 2 lakh farmers in Nawada. "We opened bank accounts for farmers, and they get the amount for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in those bank accounts. The poor farmers have received Rs 20,000 crore. In Nawada, Rs 650 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 2 lakh farmers," he said. (ANI)