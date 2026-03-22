Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated PM Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of government in India's history. Dhami praised Modi's leadership, calling it an inspiration for his resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on establishing a new milestone of serving the longest tenure as the head of government in the history of independent India.

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'Inspiration to Us All': CM Dhami

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami said Prime Minister Modi's unparalleled leadership, visionary thinking, and dedication to national service are an inspiration for everyone. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on establishing a new milestone of serving the longest tenure as the head of government in the history of independent India. Your unparalleled leadership, visionary thinking, and dedication to national service are an inspiration to us all. Under your guidance, the country is continuously achieving new dimensions of progress and development," he said.

CM Dhami further stated that in Prime Minister Modi's resolve for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Uttarakhand too is advancing on the path of continuous development, making its contribution. "In your resolve for a Developed India by 2047, Uttarakhand too is advancing on the path of continuous development, making its contribution. This historic achievement is a matter of pride for every Indian," CM Dhami added.

Amit Shah Lauds PM's Uninterrupted Public Service

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service. Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably."

A Record-Breaking Political Career

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister. (ANI)