Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Dehradun, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected preparations. Police and security agencies conducted a joint rehearsal, reviewing all protocols. DGP Deepam Seth has instructed officers to ensure error-free security.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations underway at Major Jaswant Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, for PM Modi's visit.

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The Police Headquarters informed ANI that, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Dehradun district on April 14, a joint 'minute-to-minute' rehearsal was conducted today by the police, administration, and security agencies.

During the rehearsal, all aspects related to the programme, including protocols, security arrangements, traffic management, and crowd control, were thoroughly reviewed and tested.

DGP Reviews Security Arrangements

Following the rehearsal, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, held a detailed review and briefing with all gazetted police officers deployed on duty at the Police Lines, Dehradun, to finalise the security arrangements. He directed that all arrangements be ensured in a timely, coordinated, and error-free manner.

The DGP instructed all officers to adopt a highly alert, vigilant, and sensitive approach in line with the current security scenario. He emphasised that all personnel deployed on duty must maintain a high standard of turnout and be thoroughly briefed in advance regarding their responsibilities.

Strict Verification and Route Security

In view of the cultural programmes and the formation of a human chain along the VVIP route, it was directed that all participants must undergo prior verification. No individual should be allowed to participate without proper checking.

The VVIP route in charge was instructed to conduct a physical inspection of the entire route prior to the event and ensure that there are no construction materials or any other obstructions along the way.

Venue Entry and Crowd Management

At the venue, entry points designated for the general public will be equipped with Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), and every individual will be thoroughly checked before being allowed to take their seats at designated locations. No unauthorised items will be permitted inside the venue. Adequate arrangements must also be made in advance for the safe and orderly dispersal of the crowd after the programme.

Enhanced Surveillance and Prohibitions

For security reasons, the operation of drones will be completely prohibited in and around the venue. Intensive checking of suspicious individuals must be carried out in and around the venue.

From a security standpoint, high-rise buildings, water tanks, and other sensitive locations must be thoroughly inspected by Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and dog squads, with additional police force deployed as required.

The DGP directed all officers to ensure that no laxity is shown during duty and to discharge their responsibilities with complete vigilance and dedication. (ANI)