    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional while talking about tragic incident at Gujarat event

    On Monday evening, a suspension bridge collapsed in the Morbi district of the state, leading to the death of 133 people. The tragedy shook the nation, with condolences pouring in from all corners.

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 31) got emotional while addressing an event in Guajarat's Banaskantha as he spoke about the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy that claimed over 140 lives. PM Modi was in Banaskantha to lay the foundation stone and dedicate development projects.

    Addressing an event in Banaskantha, PM Modi spoke about how he was in a dilemma over whether he should cancel today's event. A video of the event shows a visibly distraught PM Modi trying to bring his emotions under control.

    Also read: Gujarat Police arrest 9 people Morbi hanging bridge collapse case: Report

    "A horrible tragedy happened in Morbi. I was very disturbed. I was in a dilemma about whether to cancel the event or not," PM Modi said.

    "But for your love and affection I gathered strength and came here," he added.

    Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    PM Modi will on Tuesday (November 1) visit Morbi in Gujarat. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that PM Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

    Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

