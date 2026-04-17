PM Narendra Modi urged all political parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment. He stated that all concerns were addressed in a late-night debate and appealed for unity ahead of the Lok Sabha vote for women's reservation.

PM's Appeal for Consensus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all political parties to rise above differences and support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He emphasised that "the eyes of millions of women" are watching Parliament as voting in the Lok Sabha draws near. PM Modi said the debate continued late into the night and that concerns, misconceptions, and information gaps among members have been comprehensively addressed.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well. Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved."

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संसद में इस समय नारीशक्ति वंदन अधिनियम में संशोधन पर चर्चा चल रही है। कल रात भी एक बजे तक चर्चा चली है। जो भ्रम फैलाए गए, उनको दूर करने के लिए तर्कबद्ध जवाब दिया गया है। हर आशंका का समाधान किया गया है। जिन जानकारियों का अभाव था, वो जानकारियां भी हर सदस्य को दी गई हैं। किसी के मन… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

PM Modi said that decades of political delays on women's reservation must end, urging all parties to support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and ensure greater representation for women, as voting in the Lok Sabha approaches. "For four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country. Now is the time that half the country's population must certainly receive its rights. Even after so many decades of independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process," the post read.

'Do Not Hurt Sentiments of Nari Shakti'

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal... Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti. The eyes of the country's millions of women are upon us all, upon our intentions, upon our decisions. Please support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," the post further read.

Bills Under Discussion

Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)