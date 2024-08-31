PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to mark 75 years of Supreme Court of India, lauds its role in democracy (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference of District Judiciary on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in India's judicial history. The conference, organized by the Supreme Court of India, also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court with the unveiling of a commemorative stamp and coin.

At the event, attended by key figures including the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and other Supreme Court judges, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the judiciary in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring justice for all. The special stamp and coin released today serve as symbols of the Supreme Court's enduring legacy and its pivotal role in India's democratic framework.

During his address, PM Modi said, "The people of India have never distrusted the Indian judiciary and the Supreme Court. Therefore, these 75 years of the Supreme Court further enhance the glory of India as the Mother of Democracy. I can say with confidence that SC has upheld the trust and faith we have in our institution. It emphasises our cultural proclamation that says 'Satyamev Jayate'."

"75 years of the Supreme Court, this is not just the journey of an institution. This is the journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values. This is the journey of India becoming more mature as a democracy," he added.

PM Modi further stated, "I can say with confidence that SC has upheld the trust and faith we have in our institution. Even in the dark period of emergency, the Supreme Court guaranteed our fundamental rights and every time it was a question of national interest, the Supreme Court always guarded national integrity."

"To eliminate delay in justice, work has been done at many levels in the last decade. In the last 10 years, the country has spent about 8 thousand crore rupees for the development of judicial infrastructure. 75 per cent of the amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only," he added.

"In the Amritkaal of Independence, 140 crore countrymen have only one dream – Developed India, New India. New India, that is – a modern India in thinking and determination. Our judiciary is a strong pillar of this vision," PM Modi said.

The two-day conference, which will run through September 1, 2024, features five working sessions aimed at addressing critical issues facing the district judiciary. Topics under discussion include infrastructure and human resources, inclusive courtrooms, judicial security, case management, and judicial training.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, alongside other dignitaries, also attended the inaugural session. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to deliver the valedictory address on the second day of the conference and will unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court.

The conference, hosting over 800 participants from across the country, aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among judiciary stakeholders to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the district judiciary. Sessions will cover vital areas such as creating inclusive courtrooms, improving judicial safety and wellness, and streamlining case management processes.

“This conference is a pivotal platform for engaging in meaningful dialogue to address the challenges faced by our district judiciary,” said a statement from the Supreme Court. “It is essential for ensuring justice is timely, fair, and accessible to all citizens.”

