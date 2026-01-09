PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat from Jan 10-12, 2026. He will attend events at Somnath Temple, inaugurate a Vibrant Gujarat conference in Rajkot, a metro line in Ahmedabad, and meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

PM Modi's Somnath Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 10 to 12 January 2026. The Prime Minister will arrive in Somnath in the evening on 10th January. At around 8 PM, he will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting and thereafter view the drone show at the Somnath temple, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the statement, on January 11 at around 9:45 AM, PM Modi will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. Thereafter, at around 10:15 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja in Somnath Temple. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

Activities in Rajkot and Ahmedabad

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

Later in the day, Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. At around 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate the trade show and exhibition at the conference. At around 2 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra Region at Marwadi University, Rajkot, and also address the gathering on the occasion.

Ahmedabad Metro Inauguration

From Rajkot, Prime Minister will travel to Ahmedabad. At around 5:15 PM at Mahatma Mandir metro station, Prime Minister will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of Ahmedabad metro from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

Engagements with German Chancellor

On 12th January, Prime Minister will meet the Federal Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Friedrich Merz, in Ahmedabad. At around 9:30 AM, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by their participation in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at around 10 AM. This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 AM onwards at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where the Prime Minister and the German Chancellor will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. (ANI)