PM Modi to release 18th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting over 2.25 crore UP farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Washim, Maharashtra, benefiting over 2.25 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh. This transfer of ₹4,985.49 crore supports farmers’ financial stability and contributes to agricultural growth nationwide.

In a significant initiative to bolster the agricultural community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme from Washim, Maharashtra, this Saturday. This instalment will witness a direct transfer of ₹4,985.49 crore to the bank accounts of 2,25,91,884 farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM-Kisan scheme has been instrumental in enhancing farmers' financial stability and income levels, significantly benefiting the agricultural sector in the state. Since its launch in December 2018, the scheme aims to provide farmers with ₹2,000 every four months, amounting to ₹6,000 annually. So far, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received ₹74,492.71 crore through 17 instalments, improving their economic condition and contributing to agricultural stability.

Uttar Pradesh’s Agriculture Minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, emphasized the state government's commitment to the timely implementation of central schemes. He highlighted that from the inception of the PM-Kisan scheme until July 2024, approximately 2.76 crore farmers in the state have benefited at least once. The 17th instalment, distributed on June 18, 2024, provided ₹4,831.10 crore to 2,14,55,237 farmers, alongside ₹46.70 crore allocated to those facing delays due to data discrepancies.

Nationwide, the upcoming 18th instalment is set to benefit 9.51 crore farmers, with a total of ₹20,552 crores being transferred directly to their accounts. This initiative underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to improve farmers’ livelihoods and promote agricultural growth across India.

