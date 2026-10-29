Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30-31 to inaugurate and lay foundations for development projects worth over Rs 14,400 crore, including agricultural and infrastructure initiatives, and celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

PM Modi to Launch Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on October 30 and 31, during which he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of major development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha and over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar, according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). During the visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory and the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Banaskantha, first thing in the morning. After that, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha. He will also release the 24th instalment under PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 19,000 crore, flag off two train services and address the gathering on the occasion. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, where he will inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026, following which he will witness Ekta Prakash Parv, followed by the Narmada Aarti.

Infrastructure and Agricultural Initiatives

According to the schedule provided by the PMO for October 30, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Spread over 127 acres, it has been established as a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence. The BBBRC will strengthen bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies, accelerating breed improvement by 10–20 times. It will be the country’s first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed. The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension). Phase-2A will have a length of over 6 km, covering five stations from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, while Phase-2B will have a length of over 3.3 km, covering three stations from GIFT City to Shahpur. The Prime Minister is then slated to lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) from four lanes to eight lanes, at a cost of around Rs 2,600 crore. The project will make travel between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat faster, safer and more comfortable.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed child-friendly Anganwadi Centres in Gujarat. With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the initiative will benefit more than 4 lakh people. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 521 projects completed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, involving a total project cost of around Rs 4,950 crore. These projects include cold storage facilities and cold chains, warehouses, silos, polyhouses and greenhouses, integrated primary and secondary processing facilities, and primary processing centres. Prime Minister will inaugurate the expansion of the potato processing plant at Sanadar and commission the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) for ultra-high-temperature (UHT) products at Palanpur. Prime Minister will flag off the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and the Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU train services, strengthening rail connectivity. Prime Minister will release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 19,000 crore, providing continued financial assistance to farmers across the country. He will also mark the commencement of on-ground activities under 12 approved horticulture clusters. Covering approximately 1.46 lakh hectares, these clusters are expected to benefit over 1.3 lakh farmers. Two clusters in North Gujarat will focus on potatoes.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Ekta Nagar

On the second day of the visit, the Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar. He will subsequently visit the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika in Ekta Nagar. The Prime Minister will then participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As per the schedule provided for October 31, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026 at Ekta Nagar, as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. Conceived as a celebration of India’s cultural heritage and national unity and symbolising the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, the festival will provide a platform for States and Union Territories to showcase their distinctive traditions, folk performances, regional cuisines, handicrafts and tourist attractions. The festival is expected to boost tourism in Ekta Nagar and surrounding destinations. It will continue until 15 November 2026. The Prime Minister will then witness Ekta Prakash Parv, a festival of illumination celebrating India’s unity, diversity, cultural heritage and progress. The festival promotes night tourism in Ekta Nagar through thematic illumination and lighting displays. It has two major attractions. The 530-metre-long Valley of Flowers Road illumination, themed ‘From Ancient India to Modern India’, showcases India’s national identity, civilisation, women’s empowerment, security forces, technology, yoga and an imaginative world for children. The 180-metre-long Glow Tunnel, themed “Unity in India’s Diversity”, offers a walkthrough experience of the cultures, architecture, folk dances, handicrafts and lifestyles of India’s four regions. Over 1.5 crore LED lights have been used in the displays, with artworks created by artists from different parts of the country.

He will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar. The projects to be inaugurated include a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, the upgradation of Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel, and the Rainforest, Unity and Eco Trail at Ekta Nagar, among others. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including Gora-Bhandra Road Development; integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project; Khalwani Eco Tourism Development; Integrated Development at Cactus and Butterfly Garden, among others. Prime Minister will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on October 31, 2026, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Ekta Parade will showcase the discipline, professionalism, courage and dedication of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. This year’s parade will place special emphasis on the achievements of security forces in combating Left-Wing Extremism and the transformation of previously affected areas towards peace, security and development. (ANI)

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