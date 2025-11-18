PM Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh for Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary, releasing a coin and stamps. He will then inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore and release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN for 9 crore farmers.

PM Modi to Attend Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary in Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh to participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Ahead of the visit, PM Modi said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society remain a guiding light for generations.

"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, November 19 to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi. His life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society remain a guiding light for generations. I have had various opportunities to interact with him and learn from him over the years. Here are some glimpses from our interactions," PM Modi said in a post X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1990765258928193906?s=20 PM Modi will arrive in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning and visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay his respects, according to a release from PMO.

Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, according to the release.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The South India Natural Farming Summit, taking place from November 19th to 21st, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future, the release stated.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)