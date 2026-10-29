PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2.62-km 'Trail of United India' in Ekta Nagar on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The eco-trail features five thematic zones designed to boost nature-based tourism and celebrate India's diverse heritage and wildlife.

PM Modi to Inaugurate New Eco-Trail in Ekta Nagar

A 2.62-km forest eco-trail, named 'Trail of United India', will open to visitors at Ekta Nagar on October 31, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the new tourism attraction. Located in Limdi village, the eco-trail aims to showcase India's 'Unity in Diversity' through thematic exhibits highlighting wildlife and nature, youth, women's empowerment, heritage and spirituality.

The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA) has developed the eco-trail as part of efforts to expand tourism facilities and introduce new attractions in Ekta Nagar. The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, has attracted more than 3 crore visitors since its inauguration, placing Ekta Nagar on the global tourism map. With visitor numbers continuing to grow, the authority is developing additional attractions to enhance the tourism experience.

Features and Thematic Zones of the Eco-Trail

The 'Trail of United India' features five thematic zones dedicated to wildlife and nature, youth, women's empowerment, heritage and spirituality. Through themed exhibits and artistic sculptures, the trail will offer visitors a glimpse of India's natural wealth, social progress, cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Set amid lush green forests, the trail will provide an opportunity to explore the natural surroundings while experiencing the country's cultural diversity and the message of national unity.

Infrastructure and Visitor Amenities

The eco-trail includes an entrance, parking facilities, a ticket booth and an information centre. Other amenities include a multipurpose gazebo, bio-toilets, drinking water points, a bamboo watchtower, directional and informational signboards, stone seating areas and trail maps. These facilities are intended to help visitors navigate the trail and explore its various attractions.

Promoting Nature and Tourism Development

The new attraction is expected to promote nature-based tourism and raise awareness about the environment and biodiversity. Visitors will be able to observe wildlife, explore the natural surroundings and learn about the environment through walking tours and trekking. The eco-trail is also expected to encourage tourists to extend their stays in Ekta Nagar and create employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities through increased tourism activity.

Alongside existing attractions around the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar area, the 'Trail of United India' will add to Ekta Nagar's tourism offerings, combining natural surroundings, cultural heritage and the message of national unity.